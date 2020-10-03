Marvel's Avengers Sends Out Fan Feedback Survey

✖

Marvel's Avengers continues to truck along, adding new content and prepping the game for new characters while fixing and updating the experience along the way. Crystal Dynamics has already updated the game with several patches, fixing various bugs and glitches while also utilizing fan feedback and making changes to drops, gear, and other elements of the game. That dialogue looks as if it's going to continue courtesy of a new fan survey sent to Square Enix subscribers, asking fans to rate their experience with the game so far through questions about what they love most, which aspects of the game deliver, and what aspects of the game are underwhelming, to name a few.

We've included the full survey below to give you an idea of what questions are being asked, though it is only accessible by email at the moment. That said, Crystal Dynamics has also responded to issues via Twitter and Reddit, so there are other ways to communicate with the team.

What would you say is the best game feature so far?

- Character progression (leveling and skill trees)

- The game world and environments

- The Avengers Initiative missions

- Combat

- The Campaign

- Playing multiplayer

- Customization options (outfits, takedowns, nameplates, and emotes)

- Gear and collectibles

- The enemies

Rate your level of enjoyment with the Campaign and Avengers Initiative.

How much do you agree or disagree with the following statements?

- Daily missions and assignments provide meaningful challenge and rewards.

- The amount of resources acquired is appropriate

- Gear drops are rewarding and balanced

- The amount of gear acquired is appropriate.

- After completing the campaign, there is plenty for me to do.

Thinking specifically about Avengers Initiative, how much do you agree or disagree with the following statements?

- Avengers Initiative missions and assignments are easy to find and understand.

- Avengers Initiative mission objectives and combat necessitate teamwork.

- Avengers Initiative provides many different types of missions.

- Avengers Initiative missions are more fun when played with human companions.

- I feel motivated to play Avengers Initiative to level and gear up my Heroes.

- Avengers Initiative provides meaningful challenge and rewards.

How satisfied are you with the following elements of the Marvel’s Avengers so far?

- The game world and environments

- Combat

- Story

- Character progression (leveling and skill trees)

- The enemies

How satisfied are you with the following elements of the Marvel’s Avengers so far?

- Gear and collectibles

- Matchmaking

- Playing multiplayer

- Customization options (outfits, takedowns, nameplates and emotes)

How has your current experience with the game matched your expectations?

What fostered your interest in the game and convinced you to play?

(Please select a maximum of 3 answers)

- Recommendation from a friend, colleague or family member

- Watching other people play the game on YouTube/Twitch

- Seeing the game in the news and/or reviews

- Saw an ad on TV

- I’m a fan of Marvel’s Avengers and couldn’t wait to play the characters in a game

- The narrative/storyline was intriguing

- Being able to continue playing the game with ongoing content for free

- I enjoyed playing the Beta

- Square Enix email, social media, official website

- Marvel/Marvel Studios email, social media, official website

- Marvel’s Avengers War Table series

How did you purchase the game?

- I pre-ordered ages ago!

- Purchased it on release day

- Purchased it after release day

- Received as a gift

