Marvel’s Avengers' Spine Is Its "Single Player Cinematic-Led Story”

When Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics finally revealed Marvel's Avengers earlier this month, the messaging around the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game was a bit hazy. It wasn't obvious what type of game it was. Is it a single-player, story-driven experience or a multiplayer live-service title? Well, the answer is both. However, it seems the former is the foundation of the game, while the latter is how it plans to retain players after they beat the core campaign.

According to Bill Rosemann -- vice president and creative director of Marvel Games, who are shepherding the game's development -- the "spine" of the game is its "single-player cinematic led story" that is packed with "action and drama."

"One of the things that unites Crystal and Marvel is our love of stories and storytelling," said Bill Rosemann, vice president and creative director of Marvel Games. "There is a huge spine of a single player cinematic led story filled with action and drama. But along the way you can branch off and do multiplayer and go on special missions, and even those missions connect back to the story."

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the game's core story is single-player only, only the side and "special" missions are co-op. But even most of these can be played by yourself. In other words, you can play most of the game by yourself.

Marvel's Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game's story:

"Marvel's Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth's Mightiest Heroes."