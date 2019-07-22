Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America Alternate Skins Leaked

Crystal Dynamics promises Marvel’s Avengers will have a ton of skin/outfit options when it launches next year on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Unfortunately though, it hasn’t shared any of these designs to the public yet. However, it did share some of them to San Diego Comic-Con attendees last week, and images of the presentation are slowly but surely making their way online. This past weekend, two alternate skins for Hulk leaked. Since then, alternate skins for Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, and Thor have surfaced.

More specifically, two Captain America suits have leaked: one showing off his scaled suit and another showing off what appears to be a Sam Wilson outfit. Meanwhile, Iron Man’s MK 42 armor has also popped up online alongside what looks like Thor’s Viking outfit. And lastly, there’s even an image showing some slight variation in Black Widow’s outfits. You can check out the images for yourself below. They aren’t the best quality, but hey, beggars can’t be choosers.

Interestingly, that Captain America Sam Wilson skin seems to be not just an outfit, but a complete character skin, which begs the question: will Crystal Dynamics get a different voice actor for the skin? It’d be weird to see Sam Wilson, but then have Cap’s voice come out. There’s a good chance this may be our first look at higher-level skin, which may wind up being more transformative than just an outfit change.

Marvel’s Avengers is poised to release next year on May 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or PS5 and Xbox Scarlett ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming single-player action game meets live-service co-op title, be sure to peep all of of our previous and extensive coverage of the project by clicking right here.