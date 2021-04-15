Marvel's Avengers' New Tachyon Anomaly Event Brings Fan Requested Feature

✖

During the recent Square Enix Presents event fans got a look at what is coming down the pike for Marvel's Avengers, and in addition to a big Black Panther-themed expansion fans have several smaller events and content packs to look forward to. That includes the Tachyon Anomaly Event, and now Crystal Dynamics has revealed when the event will kick-off and what fans can expect from it. The Tachyon Anomaly Event will hit the game on April 22nd, and will also bring with it the ability to choose any hero in your Strike Team, regardless of which heroes others choose. That means a 4 Hulk lineup is totally possible, as is a two and two combo of Captain America and Kate Bishop and any other combo you can think of.

The event will focus around Tachyon Anomalies, and from April 22nd to May 3rd the anomalies will have Avengers from different timelines converging into one place, hence the story reason for having a 4 Thor group. There will also be a weekly mission chain that rewards Hivemind Set Gear and Priority Set Gear will be obtainable during daily missions, and you can also buy hero-specific animated nameplates in the Marketplace.

There will also be an increase in Tachyon Rift missions on the War Table and they will rotate every day for power levels 1 - 100. There's also a new Tachyon mission titled "And We're Back." You can find the official rundown below.

Temporal Assault

AIM's tampering with time has led to periodic Tachyon Anomalies. Whenever these events occur, Avengers from different timelines can converge in a single location and take on the world's threats together. The first Tachyon Anomaly is happening from April 22 to May 3 and allows players to form teams of more than one of the same hero, so a Strike Team of four Hulks is possible – and smashingly wild. Players can also matchmake into teams that contain the same Heroes, meaning you’ll never know what combination of Heroes you may be part of.

During these two weeks, there will be a weekly mission chain that rewards Hivemind Set Gear, and daily missions that reward Priority Set Gear for high-level Heroes.

We’re also introducing Temporal Assault Nameplates which are animated nameplates you can get to add some shine to your experience. You’ll receive an animated team nameplate as a reward for the first completion of the weekly mission chain that can be used on any Hero!

There are also Hero-specific animated nameplates that will be available in the Marketplace:

April 22 - 29 – Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Hulk

April 29 – May 6 – Iron Man, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop

Let us know what you think of this event and if you want it to return!

Tachyon Rift Missions

During the Tachyon Anomaly Event, multiple Tachyon Rift Missions will appear at a time. There will also be new Tachyon Rift Missions for Heroes who are Power Level 1-100, which will rotate every day and offer relevant rewards. Finally, there is a new Tachyon Mission in town: And We’re Back.

For players who may be new to Marvel’s Avengers, Tachyon Rifts are timed missions that usually require Power Level 140+ with only one appearing on the War Table per week. These missions reward powerful Cosmic Gear that can allow Heroes to gain Willpower (Life) upon attacking enemies. In order to unlock Tachyon Rift Missions, players must complete the SHIELD Substation Zero Mission Chain that takes them to the Pacific Northwest.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

Will you be joining in on the Marvel's Avengers event? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.