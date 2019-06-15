Marvel’s Avengers Players Might be Able to Use Thor’s Stormbreaker

It looks like Marvel’s Avengers players will be able to use Thor’s Stormbreaker when they play the upcoming PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment, there’s no confirmation Stormbreaker will be in the game, but there’s a new tease from the game’s creative director Shaun Escayg that seems to suggest players will be able to wield the weapon at some point. More specifically, during E3 2019 this week, Escayg posted a picture of him holding a Stormbreaker prop, which is an odd thing to be holding, have at E3, and be posing with if it’s not in the game in some fashion.

Of course, this is not official confirmation that Stormbreaker is in the game. In fact, we don’t know even know if there’s alternate weapons for each hero, but you’d assume there would be. It’s also worth pointing out this is notably the MCU Stormbreaker, not the Stormbreaker from the comics, which is interesting, because the game appears to be trying to separate itself from the MCU.

For those that don’t know: Stormbreaker is an enchanted axe sometimes wielded by Thor. Forged by Uru and Nidavellir, it is thought to be the strongest weapon in Asgard’s history. Given its might, it’s possible it could be a late game unlock.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it releases worldwide on May 15, 2020. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news and media on Marvel’s Avengers, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of ir by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”