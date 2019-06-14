Who Is The Mysterious Figure In Marvel’s Avengers’ Trailer?

This week, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics finally dropped the first trailer of Marvel’s Avengers, the latter’s highly-anticipated PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia game releasing next May. That said, after the initial wave of hype, fans have been meticulously dissecting the trailer for details and tidbits initially buried. And the latest discovery includes a mysterious figure that fans can’t figure out.

At the very end of the trailer, there’s a tease of something big and seemingly ominous, like really big and really ominous. And unfortunately, the quick cut isn’t very revealing, leaving fans with only speculation. You can see the mysterious figure in question for yourself, below:

So, what could it be? Who knows. It looks like it could a Sentinel, but others seem to think it may be Galactus or Giant Man. Meanwhile, there’s even mentions that it could Ultimo or a big Kang the Conqueror. Beyond a Sentinel, Galactus seems like the most likely option. Given that the tease comes at the end of the trailer suggests it’s something pivotal to the game, like a main villain. And given that Galactus is the basically the second most powerful villain in the Marvel universe behind Thanos, there’s a good chance it could be a tease for him. Yet, the purple that does reveal itself in the trailer looks too organic to be for Galactus, but maybe that’s just the lighting.

Anyway, who or whatever it is, we should learn more soon given that the game is less than a year out, if it doesn’t get delayed that is.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game itself, here’s an official story pitch:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”