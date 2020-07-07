Marvel's Avengers Devs Address Frame Rate Issues

✖

Marvel's Avengers just might be one of the most highly-anticipated games to still come out this year, as fans are eager to play as some of the Marvel universe's best superheroes. Given how much hype has surrounded the game for years, many have had high expectations for its graphics and visual worldbuilding. Recent pieces of footage for the game have been met with a varied response for this exact reason, as fans are worried about certain aesthetic details - including frame rate - getting in the way of their immersion of the game. According to Philippe Therien, the game's War Zones Director, fans shouldn't be worried about that quite yet. When asked about frame rate during a recent Reddit AMA, Therien confirmed that the finished product will be much more seamless.

"Don't worry too much about frame rate, you watched a streamed video and we are still optimizing," Therien said regarding the frame rate.

This will hopefully placate fans who are worried about the graphics on Marvel's Avengers, a topic that has plagued the game almost since the first trailer was released last year. Namely, fans did not respond kindly to the initial character designs for the game, which have since gradually - and subtly - improved.

"We want to thank you for last night, for watching the trailer. Your energy was awesome," Bill Rosemann, Marvel Games Vice President and Creative Director, said last June. "All the comments we're hearing, we're listening to them, we're sharing them, we're bringing them back to the studio, we're listening to you."

“We are always listening to, and welcome feedback from our community," Crystal Dynamics Creative Director Shaun Escayg said around the same time. "There are currently no plans to change our character designs [though]... The trailer is showing pre-alpha gameplay footage, which means the level of detail and overall polish of the character models will absolutely continue to improve as we get closer to launch."

Here's the official description for Marvel's Avengers:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.