Marvel's Avengers Reveals 14 New Screenshots

As part of yesterday's War Table reveals, Marvel's Avengers shared new details on co-op, the first look at characters like MODOK and Nick Fury in the game, new costumes, and more. In addition to the new information, and several distinct trailers, developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix also shared over a dozen new screenshots of the upcoming title featuring the likes of Kamala Khan, Thor, and more.

If you watched through the stream and corresponding trailers, these screenshots should be fairly familiar as they largely appear to have been directly taken from what was featured therein. That said, they are the best possible versions of these screens, and it's still a delight to see Ms. Marvel and the like in all their glory.

People around the world have turned their backs on the Avengers. Ms. Marvel must reassemble her role models while facing AIM's leader, George Tarleton, who has his own vision for the future. 🔬 Watch the Story Trailer from the inaugural Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/gkPExwUVHR — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 24, 2020

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also expected to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

