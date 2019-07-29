5 Villains We Want To See In Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia was revealed last month to the world at E3 2019. That said, for the game’s reveal, developer Crystal Dynamics didn’t really unveil any of the game’s villains. We saw Taskmaster and Abomination, and that’s it. And these two villains remain the only villains that we know will have a role in the upcoming action game. That said, rather than wait for Crystal Dynamics to reveal more villains, I figured I’d reveal some of the villains I’d like to see in the game.

Now, it’s worth pointing out there’s a ton of villains I’d love to see in the game, but obviously they can’t all be in there. Further, I didn’t want to just pick the most iconic supervillains Marvel has to offer. Not only because I doubt Crystal Dynamics is creating a game that’s going to feature all of the big and most powerful Marvel villains, but because that’s boring. So, that said, here are the five villains I’d like to see in the game:

Doctor Doom

Victor Von Doom — aka Doctor Doom — was born in a Romani camp, and lost his mother in a bargain with Mephisto that went wrong. Even worse, his father died not long after trying to care for him. After this, Doom found comfort and sought knowledge in both science and magic, which he hoped would allow him to save his mother. Later in life, Doom found himself kicked out of college after an “unethical” experiment (being worked on to save his mother) went wrong, and scarred his face. Disgraced and bitter, Doom traveled the world and came upon a small Tibetan village of monks who aided Doom in creating a suit of armor. He then returned to his home country and overthrew the leader and declared himself king, and that was the start of his legacy.

Doctor Doom has always been on of my favorite Marvel villains, so naturally I’d love to see him in the game, and I think his relationship with another villain could create for an interesting story (more on that next). He’d probably be my pick for the main villain (though i wouldn’t mind seeing Galactus in such a role).

Mephisto

Mephisto is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe, and I think his dynamic with Doctor Doom would create for an interesting plot within a plot for Marvel’s Avengers. An extra-dimensional demon whose origin is unknown, Mephisto rules a fiery pocket dimension that he calls “Hell,” though it isn’t Hell as we understand Hell to be. Rather, Mephisto calls it this to exploit human beings who then see him as Satan, the embodiment of absolute evil. What are Mephisto’s goals? To add more enslaved human souls to his collection.

Grim Reaper

I’ve always thought Grim Reaper was under appreciated, and he’d be a great henchman-like character for Mephisto in my Marvel’s Avengers story. And his hate for the Avengers and Iron Man makes him great for a sacrifice, action-driver type villain role. Born as Eric Williams, Grim Reaper was the brother of Simon Williams, Wonder Man. Born bad and the unusual one of his family, Eric eventually found himself committing crimes at a young age, but never could get his brother to do them with him, for which he admired/loved and resented him for at the same time. Eventually, Simon as Wonder Man died trying to save the Avengers, but Eric blamed them for his death. And given his deep love for his brother, the death qucikly drove him mad, which is when he hired Tinkerer to make his scythe, and he started to become Grim Reaper.

MODOK

Who doesn’t want to see more of MODOK? MODOK’s origin story begins with George Tarleton, a skilled technician from Pennsylvania who joins radical scientific group AIM (Advanced Idea Mechanics), and helps create the Cosmic Cube, a strange device with infinite capabilities. AIM then created MODOC (Metal Organism Designed Only for Computing) to study the cube. To that end, they mutagenically altered George into the super intelligent being MODOC. With a massive brain, he was put into a hoverchair to support his body. However, eventually, with higher intelligence came higher ambition, and MODOC overthew AIM, and changed his name to MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing).

Graviton

Not only could Graviton link up with MODOK quite nicely, but his powers over gravity could make for some really interesting levels and moments in the game. Unlike many other villains, I think he’d bring something different to the table gameplay wise, which I think is important. Graviton’s origin story begins with Franklin Hall, a scientist with great ambition that gains the ability to mentally control gravity after a freak accident. At first, he hides these abilities, thinking his peers will shun him, but soon he embraces them, and starts using them to seize power.

Marvel’s Avengers is poised to release next year on May 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming game, click here.