5 Most Anticipated RPGs Still to Come in 2026

The first half of 2026 has already delivered several standout releases, but RPG fans still have plenty to look forward to before the year comes to a close. From tactical strategy adventures to dark fantasy action RPGs, the months ahead are packed with games that have generated excitement across the industry. Several of these will have to compete with the titan that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be in November, but RPG fans are in for a treat regardless. Some are beloved franchises making long-awaited returns, while others are ambitious new worlds looking to establish themselves among the genre’s best.

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What makes this lineup especially exciting is how different these games are from one another. Some focus on deep storytelling and character relationships. Others emphasize fast-paced combat and player skill. As someone who has spent years following RPG announcements, there is something special about seeing a release calendar this diverse. Whether you’re a fan of Japanese RPGs, action RPGs, or dark fantasy adventures, the rest of 2026 offers a packed schedule. Here are the five RPGs that many others and I are most excited to play before the year is over.

5) Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

image courtesy of nintendo

Nintendo’s next entry in the long-running tactical RPG franchise arrives on September 17, 2026, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, and it is my number one most anticipated game. The game centers on the Heroic Games, a massive competition that brings together four protagonists with different backgrounds and motivations. I am excited to get back into the series’ strategic battles while also expanding social systems and player choice, elements that helped make Fire Emblem: Three Houses one of the series’ most successful entries.

What has me most interested is the blend of narrative and strategy. Players will manage their time through a deadline system while building relationships, training allies, and preparing for battles. The four protagonists suggest multiple perspectives on the same story, potentially creating a richer narrative experience than previous entries. Nintendo has steadily evolved the franchise over the last decade, and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave looks positioned to continue that trend while delivering the tactical gameplay that fans expect.

4) Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

image courtesy of falcom

Falcom’s remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky Second Chapter launches worldwide on September 17, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam. This remake continues the story of Estelle Bright as she searches for Joshua while uncovering the growing conspiracy surrounding Ouroboros. For longtime RPG fans, this chapter is often considered one of the strongest entries in the entire Trails series and comes hot on the heels of the massively successful The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky First Chapter.

The remake brings the classic adventure into full 3D while adding modernized combat systems and updated presentation. Narrative has always been the series’s greatest strength, and Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter continues one of the most beloved storylines in JRPG history. The emotional journey between Estelle and Joshua remains the centerpiece, but the larger political conflicts and world-building are equally compelling. For players who enjoyed Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, this sequel has the potential to be one of the highest-rated RPGs of the year.

3) Onimusha: Way of the Sword

image courtesy of capcom

Capcom is bringing the legendary samurai action franchise back with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, scheduled for release in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Set in a dark fantasy version of feudal Japan, the game follows a swordsman battling supernatural creatures while navigating a world filled with political turmoil and demonic threats. I cannot believe we are finally getting a new Onimusha game after the series has been on hiatus, aside from remakes, for so long.

Fans can expect increased focus on precise sword combat, counterattacks, and brutal one-on-one boss fights. Capcom has described the experience as emphasizing satisfying blade-to-blade combat rather than large-scale hack-and-slash action like in previous games. The narrative combines historical influences with supernatural horror, a formula that helped define the original series. As someone who remembers the impact the early Onimusha games had on action gaming, I see the franchise’s return with modern technology as long overdue. If Capcom can deliver the same atmosphere and memorable combat that made the originals special, this could become one of the year’s biggest surprises.

2) Phantom Blade Zero

Image Courtesy of S-Game Publishing

Few action RPGs have generated as much attention as Phantom Blade Zero. Developed by S-Game, the title is currently planned for PlayStation 5 and PC, with an October 28th release date. The game blends martial arts action, fast-paced swordplay, and dark fantasy storytelling into a package that has been impressive every time it is shown off. The visuals and scale look remarkable, and it is nice to see it ditch the soulslike genre that many expected it to have on reveal.

Combat is the biggest draw. Rather than focusing solely on difficulty, Phantom Blade Zero emphasizes fluid movement, elaborate combos, and cinematic encounters. The game’s world is inspired by the fictional Phantom World, where assassins, warriors, and political intrigue shape the narrative. The Wuxia Story details remain limited, but what has been shown suggests a revenge-driven journey filled with conspiracies and larger threats as players navigate the protagonist’s 60 days of life. Among upcoming action RPGs, few games look as visually striking or mechanically polished. Every new trailer has only increased anticipation, and I cannot wait to sink my teeth into it.

1) The Blood of Dawnwalker

imageCourtesy of Rebel Wolves

At the top of RPG fans’ most-anticipated list is The Blood of Dawnwalker, which launches September 2nd for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Developed by Rebel Wolves, a studio founded by former developers from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game takes players to a dark fantasy version of 14th-century Europe where vampires have seized power during a time of chaos and plague. I love vampire games, and The Blood of Dawnwalker looks poised to be one of the best yet, with the developer confident enough to confirm a sequel already.

The story focuses on Coen, a young man transformed into a Dawnwalker, a being caught between humanity and vampirism. The game’s narrative revolves around saving his family while navigating a world where every choice carries consequences. What makes the project stand out is its emphasis on player decision. Time passes throughout the adventure, forcing players to make difficult choices about how they spend their limited opportunities. Combined with action-focused combat, vampire abilities, and a morally complex world, it has all the ingredients of a modern RPG classic and will certainly stand out in 2026.

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