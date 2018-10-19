‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Has ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Easter Egg

The new season of Marvel’s Daredevil is in full swing over on Netflix and fans of the superhero are noticing quite a few interesting Easter eggs littered about the show. Earlier today we shared a neat little Mass Effect 3 nod, but it appears that yet another game also had its time to shine: Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4!

Videos by ComicBook.com

from discussion Lmao, the recap uses Mass Effect 3’s Leaving Earth….

The original thread over on Reddit pointed out the BioWare love but it was a commenter to the original subject that pointed out that episode two used the same music from the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive. It makes sense, given that it was the same man that did the soundtrack for both, but kind of awesome for fans of both franchises.

For those just jumping into the Netflix series, “The first season sees lawyer-by-day Matt Murdock use his heightened senses from being blinded as a young boy to fight crime at night on the streets of New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood as Daredevil, while uncovering a conspiracy of the criminal underworld being led by Wilson Fisk.

In the second season, Murdock continues to balance life as a lawyer and Daredevil, while crossing paths with Frank Castle / Punisher, a vigilante with far deadlier methods, as well as the return of an ex-girlfriend—Elektra Natchios.

In the third season, after Fisk is released from prison, Murdock, who has been missing for months following the events of The Defenders, reemerges a broken man and must decide between hiding from the world as a lawyer, or embracing his life as a hero vigilante.”

What other neat video game nods have you noticed in the Netflix show? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell what you think of Marvel’s Daredevil!

Want to learn more about Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4? You can check out our full review right here, as well as a small blurb below:

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

Hayes added, “You’ve been introduced to most of the villains you’ll encounter in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but believe me when I say that the best parts of this story definitely were not shown in the trailers. There are major shocks and surprises coming your way, and long-time Marvel fans have what will seem to be an endless trove of collectibles and secrets to mine.”