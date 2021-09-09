Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Reveals New Story Trailer

Sony held their latest PlayStation Showcase, and you knew there was going to be at least one Marvel project in the mix. That was indeed the case, as during the Showcase Sony and Square Enix showed off their upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, and this time we got a full story trailer that gave us even more of an idea of the larger story at play, who the Guardians are facing, and the rather massive stakes, all mixed in with the trademark Guardians humor. The story trailer really sets the tone for what you can expect from the game, and you can check it out in the video above.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy takes place 12 years after what is known as the Galactic War, a battle that swept through the cosmos. This team of Guardians has been recently formed, as Star-Lord only assembled them less than a year ago. They are supposed to be a work-for-hire group, but that quickly gets derailed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Towards the beginning of the game, a series of unfortunate events puts them into conflict with the Universal Church of Truth, who want to bring their “promise” to the galaxy, which will heal everything that was taken or damaged during the Galactic War. The Guardians are the only ones who understand the threat, and so they step up where no one else will, and recruit allies like Cosmo to their cause, who wants to protect his home (and now Guardians HQ) Knowhere from the church.

In the trailer, we also saw that the Guardians will be running into the Worldmind as well as the Nova Corps, galactic peacekeepers, though the Guardians are going to have to jump through some hoops to get them on their side. The Guardians will also meet Mantis, Kammy (a mysterious alpaca), and others, and we can’t wait to see more.

As for gameplay, we saw quite a bit, and the new blog post also indicates how Star-Lord’s blasters are tied to his DNA and can be transformed and customized with different elements.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy hits PS4 and PS5 on October 26th, and let us know what you thought of the new trailer in the comments. You can also talk about all things Marvel and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!