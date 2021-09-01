Marvel's Midnight Suns Update Addresses Loot Box Concerns

✖

The new Marvel game from Firaxis Games called Marvel’s Midnight Suns uses a card system to allow players to choose which abilities their heroes will use, a new detail revealed recently during a gameplay preview that showed off more of the new title. The announcement of a card system spurred on its own discussions among players who either prefer or dislike that sort of mechanic, but some were more concerned about whether or not these ability cards could be obtained through loot boxes or other pay-to-win means.

Noticing those concerns, the Firaxis team addressed the question on Wednesday not long after the new gameplay details were revealed. As it turns out, there’s no way for people to obtain ability cards via loot boxes or through any sort of microtransaction, an announcement that should come as a relief to those who were worried that the game would pursue that kind of progression option.

Hey folks, regarding our battle card system, there are no loot boxes in Marvel's @MidnightSuns or related microtransactions to get more cards (i.e. Gamma Coils). We will have purely cosmetic character skins for purchase that do not affect game balance in any way https://t.co/lHhdwbMpSZ — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) September 1, 2021

There will, however, be cosmetic character skins available for players to purchase in Midnight Suns. That may seem like a curious decision in its own right seeing how this is a single-player game which means nobody will be seeing your purchased skins except for you and whoever’s watching you, but it’s not totally unexpected either considering how many different variants and outfits there are out there for Marvel characters. One of those skins is even being given away for free already several months before the game releases.

As people might’ve gathered from watching gameplay trailers like the one above, this is far from the typical Marvel game people might’ve expected. It’s a tactical RPG where players use these cards to instruct their heroes to perform different moves based on how their enemies move on the battlefield while incorporating different strategies and tactics into decisions instead of mixing heavy and light attacks until there are no more enemies to fight.

“Marvel's Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, putting you face-to-face against demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth's last line of defense,” a preview of the game read to set the tone for Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled to release in March 2022.