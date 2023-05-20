PlayStation Boss Shares Exciting Update on Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PlayStation head honcho Jim Ryan has shared an encouraging new update about the ongoing development of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Since first being announced back in 2021, Insomniac Games and PlayStation have essentially said nothing new about the Spider-Man sequel on PS5. And even though this likely won't remain true for much longer given that Sony is holding a new PlayStation Showcase event this coming week, Ryan himself has now dropped some hints about how Spider-Man 2 is already being received internally.

In a conversation with the Japanese publication Famitsu, Ryan spoke briefly about the forthcoming release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is set to take place this fall. Broadly speaking, Ryan said that he expects the game's launch to be quite "exciting" as the original game on PlayStation 4 garnered such a massive fanbase. Although Ryan didn't say much about what fans can expect from the story of Spider-Man 2, he did indicate that Insomniac Games has been able to take full advantage of the PS5 during the title's development. Beyond this, Sony itself seems to have already received feedback from internal testing that makes them think fans will be blown away.

"The sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is being developed exclusively for PS5, so the developers have made no compromises," Ryan said in the interview. "We ask them to focus on maximizing the functions of the PS5 and creating the best works. As a result, we've received feedback from game fans that it looks like they'll be able to enjoy really beautiful visuals and a wonderful experience."

As mentioned, it's all but guaranteed that PlayStation will finally opt to reveal more of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this coming Wednesday, May 24, at its new Showcase event. During this time, it's anticipated that we'll get a glimpse of gameplay footage for Spider-Man 2 along with a new launch date. If this does come to fruition, we'll be sure to share that news with you here on ComicBook.com once it comes about.

For now, though, the only thing we know for certain is that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is planned to release this fall exclusively on PS5.