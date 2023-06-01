Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Says We've "Seen Nothing Yet"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lowenthal claims Insomniac hasn't shown us as much as we think of the new game. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and that's largely thanks to the work Insomniac Games put in with its first two entries in the series. Both the first game and Miles Morales were tremendous PlayStation games that got to the core of the characters through both the story and the gameplay. To make things even more exciting, Insomniac has made big promises for the sequel. Venom, Kraven the Hunter, Peter in the symbiote suit, web wings, and lots more. With all of that said, a lot of people are amped up for this game.

The recent gameplay reveal for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, however, had some people worrying they showed too much. Some people would've rather had the symbiote be a surprise, some thought they were showing all of the fancy new mechanics in just a short time period, but that's apparently not the case. According to Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has much more in store. When speaking to IGN on the red carpet for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Lowenthal said that fans who fear that Insomniac has shown too much have "seen nothing yet". Given Insomniac has waited a long time to show gameplay for the game and the game is due out this fall, it's unclear just how much the developer is going to show off before launch.

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) says “you have seen nothing yet” in response to the gameplay reveal! #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/KJ1wj3qJkj — IGN (@IGN) May 31, 2023

We may get one or two more trailers, but it would be a bit surprising if we got another big deep dive like the one we just got. It seems like Insomniac wants to play things close to the vest. Only time will tell what comes of this game, but it seems like the team behind it is teeing up some really big swings and exciting new ideas to play with.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on PlayStation 5 sometime later this year.