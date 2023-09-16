Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Length Revealed

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have a pretty reasonable length, it seems. Marvel's Spider-Man is arguably one of the best superhero games of all-time, which is a high bar when you look back at both the history of the genre and even the history of Spider-Man games. The character has headlined some truly fantastic games like Spider-Man 2, Ultimate Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Web of Shadows, and more. On top of that, you have games like the Batman Arkham trilogy which are absolute gems of the medium. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 appears to be kicking things up another notch with the black suit, Venom, Kraven, and two playable Spider-Men.

Given Kraven, Venom, and the black suit are three of Spider-Man's biggest adversaries in comic book history, Insomniac Games is jamming quite a lot into one story, and that's just the stuff we know about. With so much to cover, fans have been wondering how long Marvel's Spider-Man 2 might be. Even outside of what we already know, it feels like a lot of video games are getting longer and longer, sometimes with very unnecessary padding to stretch things out a bit. Thankfully, it seems like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will find a sweet spot. When speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, creative director Bryan Intihar confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be "comparable" to the first game's length. Intihar also stated that Insomniac Games doesn't try to dictate any kind of runtime and instead lays out their vision for the story and allows it to happen organically.

"We don't ever say 'oh it's going to be this long'," said Intihar. "What we try to do is set the vision. What is our goal? What are the pillars that support it? And then we start working on it and it organically works out. That being said, we knew it was going to be a bigger experience than Miles Morales. But it was about doing what was right for the story we wanted to tell. I would say it is very comparable to Spider-Man 1. It's not like we've doubled the size of the game. We want to do what is right for the vision, the time and attention you need to create that experience, and also take care of our team. It's not a 200-hour game. I would have a lot less hair if it was a 200-hour game."

How Long is Marvel's Spider-Man 2

If Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is "comparable" to the first game, we can probably expect the main story to take about 15 – 20 hours to finish. That's a pretty reasonable length, but it'll be interesting to see if Insomniac Games can bring satisfying resolutions to all of its stories. As of right now, it's unclear how much side content there will be, but it looks like we'll be meeting Mysterio in some of it.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Preview

ComicBook.com's Logan Moore got to go hands-on with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 earlier this week and had a lot of high praise for the game. You can read an excerpt from his preview here: "Not only is Spider-Man 2 shaping up to be one of the top-selling titles of 2023, but it's clear that Insomniac has put in a ton of effort to keep it from feeling derivative when compared to previous installments. If Insomniac's take on the "Black Suit Saga" can end up standing toe-to-toe with what we've seen from the storyline in other mediums, then Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could end up easily becoming the best Spider-Man game of all-time."