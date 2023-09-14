Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fans Spot Mysterio In New Trailer

It seems like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature Mysterio. Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes out there. He earned that reputation not just through being a great character in his own right, being part of amazing stories, but he also has some of the best comic book villains out there. From Green Goblin to Doc Ock to Venom, the list goes on and on with great antagonists to challenge Spider-Man. Next month, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will finally release and put Miles and Peter up against Kraven the Hunter, Venom, the Lizard, and many other villains from Spidey's wide array of antagonists. It seems like there are a bunch of villains that Insomniac is keeping a secret, but fans think they've discovered Mysterio in the game.

Mysterio was referenced in Marvel's Spider-Man at a Halloween party, but it wasn't the actual real Mysterio (or at least, not that we know of). However, that seemed to suggest that Mysterio has already met Spider-Man in this universe which is hardly out of the question because these games start well into Peter's superhero career. Now, however, it seems Mysterio will make his proper debut in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. During a new gameplay trailer, fans noticed mysterious symbols for some kind of side content and presumed that these relate to a Mysterio side quest. What appears to be Quentin Beck can also be seen in the trailer. The man is wearing a purple coat and scarf, which could allude to his costume's color scheme. It's likely he will don the signature globe helmet at some point as well, but it's unclear what his role in the game will be. Whether or not we'll have trippy hallucinations remains to be seen.

Marvel's Spider-Man featured a wide array of characters for the game's side content. Villains like Taskmaster and Tombstone showed up as villains that Peter Parker could challenge and battle against. It seems like the sequel will follow this formula again and possibly utilize some even more well-known villains.

Who Is Mysterio?

For the unvitiated, Mysterio is one of Spider-Man's greatest villains. Unlike other villains, Mysterio doesn't actually posses any kind of real powers or magic. He uses illusions and special effects to commit crimes and manipulate Spider-Man. However, once Spidey can see past these tricks, it makes it pretty easy for him to be stopped since he can't actually go toe to toe with a superpowered being. The character has appeared in the Spider-Man 2 video game from 2004, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and numerous other comics, TV shows, and video games.

Spider-Man 2 Release Date

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is nearly here! It will release on October 20th exclusively for PlayStation 5. It's possible it will also come to PC down the road like its predecessors, but that has not been confirmed and likely wouldn't happen for years.