Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Fans Are Already Hoping for a Venom Spin-Off Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might have only been announced by Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios mere days ago, but many fans are already dwelling on what could be coming in the aftermath of the upcoming sequel. Notably, many of these fan theories have started to involve Venom, who has already been confirmed to appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. And while it might seem natural that Venom would play a villain in the upcoming sequel, some are hoping that he’ll one day get his own video game.

As mentioned on the official Marvel’s Spider-Man subreddit recently, one fan by the name of u/Additional_Safety_35 made it known that they would love to see Venom get his own spin-off installment in the future. Much like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, this game could be a shorter experience that would allow players to control the iconic Spider-Man baddie in a story that centered around the character. The idea was one that immediately became hugely popular on the subreddit, with many voicing that they would absolutely love to see this in the future.

While some loved the notion that Venom could receive his own game in the future, others were quick to point out that he very well could be a playable character in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as it is. After all, we still really don’t know how Venom is going to be incorporated into the events of the sequel’s story. As such, it might not take the creation of a full-blown spin-off for fans to get their fix from playing as Venom.

Even if a Venom game is something that Insomniac Games would be interested in making, though, the likelihood of it releasing any time in the near future is basically impossible. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on its own isn’t slated to launch on PlayStation 5 until 2023. With this in mind, any sort of spin-off game involving the beloved Spider-Man villain surely wouldn’t be feasible until 2024 or 2025 at the absolute earliest.

Still, what do you think about this idea for a Venom spin-off game? Is that something you would be interested in playing for yourself in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.