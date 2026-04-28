There Could Be More Dragon Ball & One Piece Games Soon

Both the Dragon Ball and One Piece franchises are among the most popular series in the world, with Toei Company releasing games based on both series sporadically over the years. Recently, the announcement of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 has fans clamoring for more content around these IPs. After changes within Toei Company, the likelihood of more games for either series has gone up drastically, with more hands at the ready to green light new projects surrounding either beloved universe.

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Some of the best One Piece games in recent memory include the RPG One Piece Odyssey and One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, the latter of which is still getting DLC to this day. Similarly, great Dragon Ball titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ just got new DLC in the form of Super Saiyan 4 Goku [Daima] included to its roster, almost nine years after the fighting game originally launched. This proves that both series have great lasting power, implying that newer games in either franchise would resonate with fans simply by being connected to the legendary IPs.

Toei Company Has Opened A New Gaming Division To Support Future Projects

Recently, Toei Company has officially moved into gaming with a stronger foothold by opening Toei Games, an established in-house video game publishing branch. Before this, companies, developers, and publishers had to make deals and agreements with Toei Company to adopt products like Dragon Ball and One Piece into game form, usually resulting in long copyright talks. Now, this puts Toei Company directly into the gaming sphere, with resources directly tied to publishing titles based on their owned IPs.

According to an interview with Polygon, Toei president and CEO Fumio Fushimura said that the goal of Toei Games is to “clearly position this business as a ‘new pillar’ alongside the fields that have been Toei’s mainstays, such as movies, television, and events.” This means that no expense is likely to be spared in the pursuit of Toei Games expanded fully into gaming as a whole. Further statements say that “Toei Games aims to create entirely new IPs from scratch, rather than simply utilizing existing IPs,” hinting that there could be entirely new experiences alongside ones in worlds fans recognize.

The future of Dragon Ball games or One Piece titles will likely be dependent on the projects the new Toei Games group approves. With official publishing support connected to the company that owns these IPs, the process for green lighting games in these properties will likely be far easier than it has been in the past. This process comes as a part of Toei’s “Toei New Wave 2033” strategy, which is set to expand Toei’s reach into global markets in new ways.

Several Developing Projects Involving The Dragon Ball & One Piece IPs Likely Led To This Expansion

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

As mentioned earlier, the reveal of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is likely one result of the opening of Toei Games, with all of their resources clearly poured into the 2027 title. This game is planned to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam, reflecting Toei Games’ desire to push into as many gaming spaces as possible with upcoming projects. Continued DLC support for their older Dragon Ball and One Piece games will likely fall under Toei Games’ jurisdiction now too, allowing for continued growth within their IPs.

For example, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is set to receive more DLC this year, featuring new characters as playable fighters for the game. Almost two years after this game’s release, the continued support for it proves Toei’s involvement and intent on keeping its properties up-to-date with fresh content. In the case of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, this includes new DLC characters tied to the manga and anime’s current airing arcs. New forms and characters are being added quite quickly through Character Passes to this game, once again showing Toei’s dedication to keep those titles active for their brands’ expansion.

More Games Surrounding These Popular Series Will Almost Always Be Hugely Successful

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

It’s inevitable that any game featuring characters from the worlds of One Piece or Dragon Ball will perform well, a fact that Toei Games should know very well. Even with the new gaming division’s emphasis on new IPs, this group is likely to continue supporting or developing games in those franchises throughout its existence. With a new project set to be revealed on April 24, 2026, fans of either series might get good news sooner than they think.

The introduction of this new publishing group is great news for any development team looking to create a game set in a world owned by the larger Toei Company. By having a division they can directly contact in Toei Games, instead of the larger conglomerate, Dragon Ball and One Piece games have an easier publishing pipeline, hopefully sparking more titles in either IP in the near future.

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