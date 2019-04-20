‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Easter Egg Discovered in ‘The Division 2’

Developers are known for putting references to other pop culture entities in their video games, especially when they are hidden in plain sight. One recent example would be the Jewish NPCs in Marvel’s Spider-Man, as it was pointed out that they don’t work on Saturdays in the game. You can see more about that one right here. Another instance of an Easter egg hanging out in plain sight is found in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, where what appears to be one of Peter Parker’s backpacks is found attached to the side of a building with a web.

For those of you who have played Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, you will likely be privy to this practice of Peter leaving his backpacks around the city via a good web-slinging. Well, it looks like he left one behind on a trip to Washington D.C., as one such backpack was found in The Division 2, and was then tweeted out by Insomniac Games, thanking Massive Entertainment for finding the bag.

This is definitely not the first Easter egg to be discovered in The Division 2. Massive references past Ubisoft projects in the game, and they may even be teasing future titles from the studio. Needless to say, it might be wise to keep those peepers wide open for more hidden secrets lingering around Washington D.C.

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

What do you think about this? Have you discovered any other Easter eggs in The Division 2 or Marvel’s Spider-Man? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

