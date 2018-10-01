‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Think Harry Osborn Looks Like Dave Franco

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4 offers a lot of terrific sights over the several hours that you’ll play it. But a few eagle-eyed fans believe that they may have spotted a familiar face portraying Harry Osborn in the game.

A new Reddit thread has opened up, suggesting that Dave Franco, of The Disaster Artist and Neighbors fame, may be the inspiration for the in-game design of Osborn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sure, he’s got a different haircut and wears glasses in the photo that you can see below, but the facial design may look a little bit familiar.

Insomniac Games hasn’t said a word about this just yet, but there is a possibility that the developer did this as a nod to James Franco’s portrayal of Harry Osborn/The New Goblin in the Spider-Man film trilogy that ran from 2001 through 2007. In the first two movies, we see Franco strictly as Osborn; but by the third, he finally suits up in the armor left behind by his father (portrayed by Willem Dafoe) as he pursues Peter Parker/Spider-Man with a vengeance.

A few Redditors have posted some interesting comments in the wake of this thread:

“Fun fact, he also voiced Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Avengers mobile game.”

“I originally thought that Harry’s voicemail picture looked like that kid from Modern Family. Hell he even sounded like him.”

We reached out to Insomniac Games to see if they had anything to say on the matter. But it wouldn’t surprise us if the facial design was included as a nod to the Franco connection from the films. Actually, there are a lot of nods to older movies and games throughout Spider-Man, so you can add this one to the stack.

NOTE: there are spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution.

Still here? Okay.

Considering how the final scene in Spider-Man plays out, it appears that Osborn will be playing a much bigger part in the potential sequel, either as the Green Goblin or perhaps even as Venom.

We’ll let you know if Insomniac Games answers our inquiry. But this is definitely a fan inquiry that may be worth digging into…

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.