‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Costume Spotted In ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Trailer

Sony Pictures’ new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse briefly shows the suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man, a scene showed so quickly that only those who played the game would’ve picked up on it.

Giving insight into Miles Morales’ story as he’s cast into an alternate dimension, the new trailer eventually sees him meeting up with Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy along with other dimensions’ variations of the web-slinging hero. Exactly one minute and 39 seconds into the trailer above, we see some of the heroes meeting up with each other with several Spider-Man suits shown in cases in the background. One of those that’s seen just barely between the characters is the Advanced Suit, the outfit that was first seen in the PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man.

It’s a detail that others were quick to point out with the image being shared online to bring attention to the suit’s cameo. Marvel Games executive creative director Bill Rosemann who worked with Insomniac Games on Marvel’s Spider-Man also shared a tweet that focused on the Advanced Suit’s appearance while saying that he spied “a special suit to the right of Peter Parker’s shoulder” in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer. The suit can be recognized by its white spider symbol that’s emblazoned across the front of the suit, a change from what it normally a black spider that’s found in the center of the hero’s suit.

I spy with my little eye a special suit to the right of Peter Parker’s shoulder in this scene from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse! #SpiderVerse #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/hO7915aUg0 — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) October 2, 2018

Those who played Marvel’s Spider-Man will also already be acquainted with some of the other versions of the hero that we see in the trailer. Marvel’s Spider-Man had more than 20 different suits that players could unlock that were pulled straight from the many different interpretations of Spider-Man across different comics. Spider-Man Noir, for example, was a suit that could be acquired in Marvel’s Spider-Man, a suit that was first seen in the comic series of the same name as the suit. That Spider-Man and others will be seen throughout the Spider-Man movie, so even if you’re not familiar with all the comics that the different suits and heroes originate from, even the more casual Spider-Man fans will be able to spot the different suits thanks to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is scheduled to release on December 14th.