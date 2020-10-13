Could Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Allow for Suit Customization?

✖

When Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases next month, it seems that the game might include some kind of customization feature for Spider-Man's costumes. Developer Insomniac Games has not announced anything regarding such an option, but a pair of recent images shows Miles wearing two different costumes with different combinations of additional clothing. The cover for the official art book based on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales features the character wearing sneakers, a jacket and a hoodie over his traditional costume, while an image shown in a new Tweet from Insomniac shows Miles wearing a Ditko-inspired Spider-Man suit with a different set of civilian clothes. The images can be found in the two Tweets below.

Excited for Miles Morales to star in his own video game? 🕸️ Here's your look at the official prequel novel before the game drops, and go beyond the game into its development with the official art book post launch. #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/LXRoNzaLwm — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) October 7, 2020

The leading publication from Marvel's New York is back with a fresh look and brand-new headlines! Daily Bugle Now dusts off the question: who is this new Spider-Man? #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/9Sik3d65Eg — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 12, 2020

While the original Marvel's Spider-Man featured a plethora of suits to unlock, there was not an option for players to mix-and-match different costumes and looks for Peter Parker. If these official images are any indication, Miles will have a bit more freedom to change up his wardrobe. The character has always been a bit more stylish than his mentor, so it would make sense to see Miles accessorizing with different exterior clothing items.

It's also worth noting that the image of Miles in the Ditko-inspired outfit seems to have the character wearing the bottoms that go with Miles' traditional suit. There could be some kind of in-story explanation for the design, but it seems just as likely that players will be able to mix-and-match in the game.

Until Insomniac makes an official announcement, readers should not assume that this option will be included. However, with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales set to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th, fans won't have to wait long to find out for themselves. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Would you like the option to customize costumes in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!