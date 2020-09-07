New Marvel's Spider-Man Print Celebrates the PS4 Game's Second Anniversary

✖

Today marks the second anniversary of Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, and Plush Art Club will be releasing a new screen-print variant by artist Chun Lo to celebrate the occasion. A collaboration with Grey Matter Art, the fully-licensed print will be available later today at 5 p.m. PDT, and will be limited to 100 hand-numbered pieces. Earlier this year, the company offered a similar print, which quickly sold out. The variant features the game's titular hero wearing a battle-damaged Anti-Ock Suit, with the Advanced Suit showing beneath it. An image of the upcoming print can be seen below.

(Photo: Plush Art Club)

For those that missed out on Chun Lo's original offering, this should be a perfect opportunity to add the piece to their collection! Plush Art Club has released the following details about the print:

9 colors | Metallic Inks | Varnish Finish

18” x 24”

Hand Numbered | Pink pearlescent paper

Limited Edition of 100

In Marvel's Spider-Man, Otto Octavius is introduced as a friend and mentor to Peter Parker. However, as the game progresses, Octavius becomes Dr. Octopus, forcing the two characters into roles more familiar to longtime Spider-Man fans. In order to stop his former friend, Peter dons the Anti-Ock suit for their final battle, which is the one seen in the print. Both the Anti-Ock Suit and the Advanced Suit debuted in the game, and the latter has seen a lot of merchandise released over the last two years.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel's Spider-Man has proven a massive success for Sony since the game's release back in 2018. While a direct sequel has yet to be announced, a follow-up to the game, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, will release alongside the PlayStation 5 later this year.

Chun Lo is a freelance artist that has worked with companies such as Dark Horse Comics, Crunchy Roll, and more. Plush Art Club has offered a number of prints based on other popular video games, including Batman: Arkham Asylum, Catherine: Full Body, and Persona 5. For those interested in purchasing the print later today, or seeing what else Plush Art Club has to offer, the company's website can be found right here.

