New Spider-Man PS4 Poster Revealed

It’s been nearly a year and a half since Marvel’s Spider-Man debuted on PlayStation 4, but the game remains alive and well in the hearts and minds of fans. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the game has received a plethora of merchandise since its release. Marvel Games has offered everything from script books, to statues, action figures, and more. Tomorrow, the company will offer a very limited new poster featuring Peter wearing an amalgam of the Anti-Ock Suit and the Advanced Suit! Offered through Plush Art Club, the piece was drawn by Chun Lo and will be limited to 250 pieces.

As far as posters go, Chun Lo’s piece is really stunning. In a statement given to Gizmodo, the artist explained that he selected the moment because it was a significant one in the game’s narrative. In fact, those currently playing the game might want to stop reading now, as spoilers follow!

“For the piece, I really wanted to emphasize one of the most impactful moments of the game for me. In the ultimate confrontation of the game, Peter is faced against Doctor Octavius in one of the coolest video gaming sequences I’ve seen in a while. Now this certainly isn’t an odd occurrence for those that know the source material, but in this universe the two had a very close and trusting bond working together and helping those in need.”

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Otto Octavius starts out as a friend and mentor to Peter, before becoming the villain that fans of the comics and films are more familiar with. Peter dons a number of different suits throughout the game, but the Anti-Ock suit is used for the climactic battle between former friends.

As of this writing, no price point has been announced for the poster. Plush Art Club has offered exclusive posters for other video games in the past, including Persona 5, and Catherine: Full Body.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man poster goes on sale Friday, February 7th at 2 p.m. ET. Are you planning on ordering one? What do you think of Chun Lo’s design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!