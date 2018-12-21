‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Finally Adds the Raimi Suit

Since the official reveal of the third and final DLC chapter for Marvel’s Spider-Man, fans of the wildly popular PlayStation 4 game have been clamoring for the Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit. The films that left their mark on the fandom from 2001 – 2007 clearly had a lot of sway, because the tension over this one suit only grew when Insomniac Responded to the demands. Looks like enough was enough, because the suit – has won.

Previously Insomniac Games told their fans on Twitter, “Listening doesn’t mean we always will do what people tell us to. We hear you. Hearing doesn’t mean we always act or follow.” The negative feedback was almost instantaneous and now it looks like those grumbles have finally seen some fruition because the official PlayStation account has officially revealed that this particular style of Spidey is now available:

Surprise! It’s time to party like it’s 2002. A certain suit is available now in #SpiderManPS4. Yes, *that* suit. pic.twitter.com/574WnUO7BZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 20, 2018

Needless to say, fans were stoked:

It’s amazing how one suit can have such an impact on the game but this entry into film really did change the game for Spider-Man in mainstream media. As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Be sure to mosey on over right here to check out our review to see why the latest Insomniac Game is definitely worth picking up! It makes a great Christmas idea too!

Thoughts on the latest suit addition? What other ones would you like to see be added next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below