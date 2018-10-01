Frighteningly Hilarious ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Glitch Makes Spidey Fly

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a great game. It’s so great in fact, that even its glitches are glitch of the year material. Such as this one discovered by Reddit user “AnnoyingCrow91” that is simultaneously hilarious and frightening, and also gives Spidey the power of flight.

While watching a later cinematic scene in the game where Miles Morales meets Spider-Man for the first time (and then proceeds to fanboy, hard), the Reddit user’s version of the game seemingly breaks, and all hell breaks loose. The result is Spidey embracing his inner Iron Man, Miles Morales becoming a shy, paralyzed robot, and an awkward encounter the two are likely to never forget.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just for a second, imagine if you could traverse Manhattan, rescue MJ, terrorize street-level criminals while flying exactly like that? Marvel’s Spider-Man might be one of the best games this generation, but that would surely tip the scales in its favor as THE best game of all-time.

Alas, it’s just a glitch, and one some users on Reddit pointed out has happened to them during other parts of the game. But it’s glitches like this that make us all wish the game was on PC, so somebody could turn this into a mod.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively on PlayStation 4. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the PS4 exclusive, as well as all things Spidey, by clicking here.

In the most recent news, fans have expressed that they want to see Mister Negative star in a future Spider-Man movie. Meanwhile, another glitch recently surfaced and was making the rounds featuring a police officer using a gun to take notes. No, really.

As always, feel free to hit the comments and let us know your thoughts. Is this the worse glitch you’ve seen? Have you encountered any glitches of this magnitude while playing? Sadly, I didn’t encounter a single one during my two playthroughs of the game, though I did come across some infamous BOAT PEOPLE.