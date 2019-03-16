‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Player Morphs Two Suits Into Incredible Suit Concept

Players have been enjoying the web-slinging action that comes with Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 since its release last year. While there is certainly a lot of responsibility that comes along with the greatness experienced in the massively popular title, many fans have created some astonishing concepts that could very well be implemented into the adventure. That said, one player has morphed two of the game’s suits into one incredible suit that should definitely be added to Marvel’s Spider-Man, and they’ve taken to Reddit to share their wonderful creation.

Posted to the Spider-Man PS4 subreddit by user mosheeno1, the morphed suit concept is an absolute thing of beauty. The fan took the Stealth “Big Time” suit as well as the Spider-Man 2099 White suit and created one amazing concept that could easily rival the likes of the Advanced suit or the Raimi suit in terms of popularity. I mean, just look at this thing:

Understandably, fans are elated with the concept, as it beautifully blends tow suits that are already great on their own. Many were quick to state how awesome the suit concept looks – others expressed the need for mods on PlayStation 4. One fan even mentioned how it resembles the Doc Ock suit that is in the current run of the comics.

Another user noted that there should be a custom suit creator in the sequel, which would be a wonderful addition whenever we get to see a sequel come to fruition. Could you imagine all of the creations that would come from such a powerful tool? Sounds like a pretty great time to me!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently available on PlayStation 4. For more on the title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

What do you think about this amazing Spider-Man PS4 suit concept? Would you love to see a custom suit creator in the next game? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

