‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Players Are Recreating ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Moments

With Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse now out, Marvel’s Spider-Man players are finding ways to recreate recognizable moments from the animated movie.

Miles Morales’ suit from the new Spider-Man movie isn’t one of the many costume options that players have in Marvel’s Spider-Man, the game released exclusively for the PlayStation 4, but that doesn’t mean players can’t bring the movie’s moments to life with other suits on. One Marvel’s Spider-Man player got Insomniac Games’ attention with the gif below that showed Spider-Man plummeting from a building before running on windows and swinging around the city.

For those who have already seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the moment will be a familiar one. It’s the “leap of faith” moment that was foreshadowed throughout the movie that eventually led to Morales jumping off of a building after he’d come to grips with his newfound powers and responsibilities. The player who created the gif said that they’d recorded the footage onto a capture card and then spent a lot of time editing the gameplay to make the short clip.

I record the footage from the game on a capture card, and then edit it in After Effects. 🙂 — Much (@Much118x) December 23, 2018

Another player showed off an image they’d made where Spider-Man’s Spidey Senses tingled with a comic-like effect above his head. The animated movie often features different comic-styled elements like visible sound effects and other pop-ups, and while the hero’s senses would tingle from time to time in the movie, the image below looks like it’s pulled straight form the movie with that exact scene actually taking place in the animated film.

Spider-Man fans have no doubt already spent a ton of time with Marvel’s Spider-Man, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now out in theaters as a new release. An excerpt of our review of the movie can be seen below, but you can read the full critique here with the Marvel’s Spider-Man review found here.

“While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has a ton of great things going for it, it’s the budding relationship between Peter and Miles that definitely stands out as the highlight. For the first two-thirds of the film, Miles takes on more of a sidekick role to Spider-Man, reminiscent of the miniseries Spider-Men from 2012, learning the ropes from the older, more experienced (and thicker) Peter Parker.”