This ‘GTA V’ Mod Brings ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ to Los Santos, Plus Bonus Suits

Pretty much everyone and their mother (at least those with PlayStation 4s) loved Insomniac Games’ take on Spider-Man when their PS4 exclusive hit the market late last year. Since then, the game has been met with outstanding praise, perfect scores, and continued enjoyment through thrilling DLC. Now, players can take their love for the open-world game a bit further – to Los Santos, to be exact.

This Grand Theft Auto V mod aims to bring various suits into the game, including those seen in the PlayStation 4 exclusive title. It also includes suits from Far From Home, Infinity War, and that awesomely high-tech Stark suit.

The mod itself is pretty easy to configure as well, and it’s totally free! To get down on some Spidey action for yourself, check out the full mod listing right here as well as instructions on how to download!

As for the game itself, Grand Theft Auto V is available now on Xbox One, 360, PlayStation 4, 3, and PC. For more about the open-world title:

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.

The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.”

