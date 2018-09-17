John Jameson Exists and Is Currently Living In Space In ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Universe

While Jonah Jameson doesn’t have a prominent role or any screen-time in Marvel’s Spider-Man, him and his podcasts about current events accompany Peter Parker throughout his latest journey to save New York City.

That said, it wouldn’t be very surprising if JJJ featured in future releases, even in a bigger role. But what about his son, John Jameson — also known sometimes as Man-Wolf, Stargod, or Colonel Jupiter? Well, apparently he exists within the game’s universe, and is currently living in space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The confirmation comes way of the in-game social media feed, where John Jameson posts a message about his father complimenting Spidey.

As you can see, John Jameson’s name reads as “inSpace,” while another user replies asking JJ when he will be returning to earth. In other words, not only do we know he exists in the game’s universe, we know where he is: space.

So, the question is: will we see John Jameson in any DLC or future releases? It’s too early to say, but the door is open. If Jonah Jameson continues to feature in future content — let alone gets a bigger role — then there is certainly a possibility that not only JJ will make an appearance, but perhaps a considerable one.

Or maybe he wont. There’s probably a better chance he never breaks the easter egg status. At the end of the day, all we can do is speculate.

If you want, you can read more about the character here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available, exclusively, for the PlayStation 4. For more news, media, and information on the game and all things Spidey, be sure to check out our previous and extensive coverage of both by clicking here.

Of course, if you haven’t already, take a gander at our official review of the game to find out all of our thoughts on the Insomniac Games’ title, and why we think it may just be the best superhero game, ever.

And as always, hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Will we see John Jameson in future Spider-Man games? Would you want to see the character, and if so, in what type of role?