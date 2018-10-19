‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ New Game + Mode Will Come Before DLC

With Marvel’s Spider-Man having its first DLC drop coming next week with The Heist, players of the PlayStation 4 exclusive are going to have a lot to look forward to. To get ready for the new story, the team at Insomniac Games outlined their plans for the upcoming DLC earlier this week but there was one feature that was supposed to arrive that didn’t … and still hasn’t: New Game Plus.

A keen-eyed Redditor noticed the below response from Insomniac Games about the new mode, asking if the promised feature that was supposed to arrive on the 17th would be here before the new DLC arrives. Luckily, yes – though we don’t know exactly when and The Heist arrives on October 23rd.

As far as their initial announcement, Insomniac mentioned “We are also thrilled to announce the release of Update 1.07* tomorrow, 17th October, for Marvel’s Spider-Man owners around the world. While the team here has been working hard on the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC and its first chapter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, we’ve also been working on free updates for the game that adds new features and fixes a few bug issues.”

They added, “Update 1.07 is one we’ve been working on for a while now, and adds New Game+ (NG+) as well as Ultimate Difficulty to the game. NG+ allows you to play the story and all activities in the open world again with all of your unlocked suits, skills, gadgets, mods, and benchmarks from the beginning. While playing NG+, you’ll be able to unlock those final items while cleaning up your trophy list!“

Despite the blog post mentioned the New Game Plus mode for the 17th Insomniac did reach out immediately after to clarify that this particular feature isn’t ready to release just yet but promises that it will be soon. In the meantime, the highly talked about Photo Mode adjustments have also been made to allow players the ability to rotate stickers when taking those epic selfies.

As for The Heist, the first of three main story DLC arrives on October 23 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

What are your thoughts about the game so far? Any features you hope the team adds in future fixes? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!