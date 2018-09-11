‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: Peter Parker Literally Has Three Chest Hairs

Spoilers for early boss fights and suits acquired later in Marvel’s Spider-Man are included in the article below.

A small detail in Marvel’s Spider-Man proves that Peter Parker literally does only have three chest hairs, just as a joke from early in the game hinted at.

After Spider-Man fights with Wilson Fisk near the start of the game, the criminal boss better known as Kingpin, his suit becomes damaged as they tear through buildings. Several rips appear around the legs as well as some on his chest as well that start to cut through the suit and show some skin.

Not long after that opening boss fight, Parker completes more objectives and gets into fights with thugs trying to rob a store. It’s after that event that he takes notice of his suit’s poor condition and says that it’s no good and that he needs to get it fixed before people start taking pictures of his three chest hairs. It’s a situation that leads to him getting the Advanced Suit that’s been shown off in the trailers leading up to the game’s release, that suit being one of many included in our full list of suits, but it’s also the setup for a joke that a detail of another suit makes good on.

Far later in the game, players can see a shirtless Spider-man either through his Undies Suit or through a specific event where he has almost no clothes on. It was then that some players noticed that when they zoomed in on Parker’s chest, there are but three small hairs on his chest to prove that Parker wasn’t just joking about the citizens of New York taking pictures of his chest.

Attention to Detail (Part 3): ✅ //t.co/9gWDOG4Ril — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 10, 2018

Xavier Coelho-Kostolny, 3D character artist who worked on Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man game, tweeted a screenshot of the Reddit post that the image above came from and said that “they found my favorite Easter egg from my favorite suit.” Insomniac Games also shared the tweet and added it to their “Attention to Detail” list of the small things in Marvel’s Spider-Man that the developers paid attention to.

To get the Undies Suit and see those three chest hairs for yourself, you’ll have to complete every possible crime and mission in the various sections of the map to unlock it. It’s not a suit that players will be getting early on, but when they have it, they’ll be able to see Insomniac’s attention to detail firsthand.