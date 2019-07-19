New Spider-Man PS4 Bug Is Amazing, Creepy, and Hilarious

Marvel’s Spider-Man is almost a year old, however, PlayStation 4 players are still discovering new bugs in the PS4 game. And the latest discovery features a bug that is equal parts amazing, creepy, and hilarious. Over on Reddit, one player recently uploaded a bug they came across where a lady, with the super powers of a slug, sticks to the side of a building and then manages to slide up the building like she’s being pulled by invisible string.

Now, is this a tease of who the villain will be in the sequel? Will Spider-Man be facing of against Sluglady? Or is this simply a bug? The answer is obviously “simply a bug,” but I like the idea that somehow — emphasis on somehow — Insomniac Games put this into the game on purpose. Anyway, you can check out the bug for yourself, below:

As you will know, bugs like this — even almost a year after release — are pretty common in modern games, which, despite exhaustive QA testing and a series of bug fixes, still manage to pack some bugs. And that’s just going to be the norm going forward. The more complicated games become, the more bugs. The more updates and content a developer has to push out quickly after a game launches, the more bugs. Thankfully though, there’s no game breaking bugs in the game, just hilarious ones like this one.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4, and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads the opening of our review. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”