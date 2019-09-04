Marvel’s Spider-Man Artists Break Down the Design of Every Suit in the Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 features a ton of different suits for players to unlock and wear, especially when you factor in the game’s three DLC releases. And each suit is brought to life with a meticulous attention to detail and stellar visual fidelity. That said, to celebrate the release of the game’s Game of the Year Edition, which packs the base game with its three DLC releases, Sony Interactive Entertainment and its newly-acquired studio, Insomniac Games, have released a new video that highlights every suit in the game. And to further celebrate the occasion, the pair have released a new PlayStation Blog post, which tells the secret history of each suit in the game via artists from Insomniac Games.

“One thing that’s been clear to all of us at Insomniac Games over the last year is how much you love having a lot of suits to choose from,” writes the community director at the studio, James Stevenson. “Whether it’s experiencing the story in a new set of threads or checking out each suit from all the angles in Photo Mode, your response each time we’ve added new suits to the game has been nothing short of phenomenal!”

If you’d like the scoop on every suit in the game, make sure to check out the above linked PlayStation Blogpost. Meanwhile, below, you can find a sample of the post, which dives into the Advanced Suit, the game’s default outfit for Spidey, and an Insomniac original outfit fans fell in love with.

Advanced Suit:

First Appearance: Marvel’s Spider-Man, PlayStation 4 (2018)

Leroy Chen, Senior Character Artist: “The Advanced Suit was designed following our ‘form follows function’ philosophy, with each material intended to represent different levels of flexibility and protection. The addition of the white carbon fiber makes this a striking and unique Spider-Man design.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 re-release, but it’s possible said port is in the pipeline. For more recent news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.