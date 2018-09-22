WATCH: Cops In ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Are Really Bad At Their Jobs

If you’ve played Marvel’s Spider-Man, you will know that the police in the game are utterly useless and apparently slept through shooting class.

Throughout the game, you will assist police in fights with criminals and vice-versa, however, even when the police are there to help you, they don’t actually help anything. In fact, they sometimes make the situation worse, by adding to the chaotic confusion as their stray bullets fly everywhere. And that’s all they ever shoot: stray bullets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I began to notice this pretty early on in the game. I would occasionally toy with criminals, and try to set-up the perfect combo. And during these moments, cops would fire round after round after round at these toyed with criminals. And I don’t think they ever hit a single one, ever.

I didn’t understand why this was the case. But apparently, it’s because they suffer from wacky waving inflated arm guy syndrome. Here’s the evidence, courtesy of Reddit user AntBandit:

After laughing at this video for a solid straight 10 minutes, I finally came to the conclusion that the AI is obviously programmed to not hit enemies, or at the very least, not deal killing blows. Either that, or there is just a lot duds under the command of Yuri.

I mean, what else could explain these shenanigans? Is it possible the countless villains and Fisk henchmen over the years have left the force digging deep into its reserves? It’s possible, but I like to think Yuri runs a tighter ship than that, and this is simply a command coming down from the highest rank: Insomniac Games itself.

Luckily for the city, Spider-Cop never rests.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available on PlayStation 4. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. And if you haven’t already, take a gander at our official review where we explain why the new PlayStation 4 exclusive is one of the best games this generation.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know your own stories with the cops in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Have you also noticed how terribly awful they are at their jobs?