A Developer Used Marvel’s Spider-Man To Propose

UPDATE: It didn’t go well.

People are always looking for an original and creative way to propose. And what better way to do it then fit it into a game you’ve been developing the last several years? That’s at least the mindset of one Marvel’s Spider-Man developer who used the game to apparently propose to their wife.

In case you haven’t seen it already while playing the game, there’s an old-style movie theater, but rather than advertise the movies playing, it has a very special message for someone named “Maddie.”

Video game-related proposals may be one of the more creative ways to pop the question, but it isn’t as rare as you might think. From the infamous in-game World of Warcraft proposals to the in-game Portal 2 proposal, developers and fans are increasingly using video games to ask the most important question of their life. However, while this type of stunt has been done in the past, this may just take the cake as the grandest example, after all, there’s not many bigger video game stages to do it on than Spider-Man.

Here’s to hoping Insomniac Games releases an update in the near-future that changes the advertisement to “She Said Yes!”

