‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Hits Record-Setting Sales During Launch

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 has been met with resounding praise since its launch with record-breaking sales supporting the success of Insomniac Games’ latest title. We knew the new game was doing well, but now we’ve got the numbers to back it up!

So how well did the latest Spidey title do? In the first three days since the game launched on PlayStation 4, it raked in over 3.3 million copies sold! Looking at units sold, the “opening” weekend of the exclusive saw more success than the film Spider-Man Homecoming during its grand debut!

Sony has yet to divulge more specific information, but doing basic math (and excluding the pro bundles, Deluxe Editions, etc), 3.3 million copies roughly translates to almost 199 million dollars! For perspective, Homecoming saw a $117 million during its opening weekend!

But it wasn’t just post-launch sales that set the record, the amount of pre-orders was also a new high for the company. Again, excluding the stunning PlayStation 4 Pro bundle that sold out almost instantly, Marvel’s Spider-Man even surpassed that of God of War – the previous record holder.

Interested in reading up on Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4? You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories,” Hayes wrote.

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”

