‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Scarlet Spider Suit Comes to Life With This Cosplay

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 offered Spidey fans a stunning open world, tons of comic references for hardcore fans, and a vast suit selection for players to choose from. The cosplay community couldn’t wait to share their own love for the Marvel hero including this cosplayer that brought the Scarlet Spider-Man suit to life in incredible detail.

Roadrunner Cosplay

Cosplayer Shane, AKA “Roadrunner Cosplay,” is no stranger to bringing some of favorite characters over into the real world but with Into the Spider-Verse and Marvel’s Spider-Man both continuing to garner Marvel fan praise, his Scarlet Spider suit was just too good not to share:

Roadrunner Cosplay

Roadrunner Cosplay

And for an extra cherry on top, a sweet tribute to the recently passed Stan Lee – the man who gave us this incredible universe to begin with:

So what do you think about the amazing cosplay? You can check out even more of his incredible work, including amazing nods to Disney, right here!

