‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Scarlet Spider Suit Comes to Life With This Cosplay

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 offered Spidey fans a stunning open world, tons of comic references for hardcore fans, and a vast suit selection for players to choose from. The cosplay community couldn’t wait to share their own love for the Marvel hero including this cosplayer that brought the Scarlet Spider-Man suit to life in incredible detail.
Roadrunner Cosplay
Cosplayer Shane, AKA “Roadrunner Cosplay,” is no stranger to bringing some of favorite characters over into the real world but with Into the Spider-Verse and Marvel’s Spider-Man both continuing to garner Marvel fan praise, his Scarlet Spider suit was just too good not to share:
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
“Just your friendly neighborhood webhead”?️I’m gonna be trying out a new theme for my page to keep my reach up because Instagram is killing cosplay pages yet again ❤️ So make sure you’re commenting on pages you enjoy so you don’t miss anything and be sure to turn on post notifications for all the goodies ? Now…which one is the video game Spidernan? ? . . ?️Scarlett Spider: @roadrnr08 ?Faceshell: @oraclemadeuk ?Suit: @therpcstudio ?Suit Pattern: @supergeek_designs . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #roadrunnercosplay #spiderman #spideyverse #spidermancosplay #scarlettspider #scarlettspidercosplay #benreilly #spidermanart #spidey #spiderverse #spidermanps4 #spidermanps4edit #spidersofinstagram #rpcstudio #rpc #faceshell #spidermanfaceshell #lenses #webheadcosplay #webhead #ps4 #insomniac #insomniacgames #sidebyside #sidebysides #cosplayvscharacter
Roadrunner Cosplay
View this post on Instagram
“With great power…well, you know the rest” ?️? I’m so happy to finally have my Scarlett Spider cosplay done so here’s the first shot of it ?? Let me know what you think, because it’s definitely become my favorite I’ve done ❤️ . . ?️Scarlett Spider: @roadrnr08 ?Faceshell: @oraclemadeuk ?Suit: @therpcstudio ?Suit Pattern: @supergeek_designs . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #roadrunnercosplay #spiderman #spideyverse #spidermancosplay #scarlettspider #scarlettspidercosplay #benreilly #spidermanart #spidey #spiderverse #spidermanps4 #spidermanps4edit #spidersofinstagram #rpcstudio #rpc #faceshell #spidermanfaceshell #lenses #webheadcosplay #webhead #ps4 #insomniac #insomniacgames
Roadrunner Cosplay
And for an extra cherry on top, a sweet tribute to the recently passed Stan Lee – the man who gave us this incredible universe to begin with:
View this post on Instagram
Today the world mourns a Legend ? Stan shaped the comic book world in such a radical and exponential way, that generations to come are able to embrace their inner hero and be inspired for years ? The heroes that he created, gave motivation to those who felt helpless, to those feeling small, they could could close their eyes and fly, and most importantly those needing hope we’re just one page turn away from feeling like a hero ? Thank you Stan, you will be forever missed. Excelsior ❤️ . . . #Excelsior #RipStanLee #Legend #cosplay #cosplayer #roadrunnercosplay #spiderman #spideyverse #spidermancosplay #scarlettspider #scarlettspidercosplay #benreilly #spidermanart #spidey #spiderverse #spidermanps4 #spidersofinstagram #faceshell #spidermanfaceshell #lenses #webheadcosplay #webhead #ps4 #insomniac #insomniacgames #sidebyside #sidebysides #cosplayvscharacter
So what do you think about the amazing cosplay? You can check out even more of his incredible work, including amazing nods to Disney, right here!
Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and don’t forget to check out our amazing Community Hub for the hitSpider-Man game to stay in the loop for all things Spidey!
Have a favorite cosplayer you’d like to see featured? Feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!