‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Peter Parker Reveals Villains He’d Like To See In Sequel

PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, had an impressive roster of villains. From Mister Negative to Electro, there was a nice mix of classic Spidey adversaries and newer ones, including some of the more obscure variety.

Now the question is: what villains will be in the sequel? Well, if you beat the game, you’ll probably know who the main antagonist will be — and I’m sure some familiar faces will be back — but who the rest of the cast will be, is anyone’s best guess.

That said, while we may have little information about the next game’s cast of villains, we all probably have our own personal picks, including Yuri Lowenthal, the actor behind Peter Parker. And while speaking to GameZone, Lowenthal revealed some of the villains he’d like to see in a sequel.

“Oh man, very much like Batman, Spider-Man has one of the greatest rogues galleries in comics,” said Lowenthal. “You know we had a lot of the main baddies in this last one, but there’s still so many more.”

Lowenthal goes on to drop two pretty common selections: Mysterio and Kraven. However, there are also some more obscure villains the actor would like to see, such as Spot.

“The weird ones, like Spot — Spot would be like being able to play Spider-Man and Portal at the same time,” said Lowenthal while jokingly committing to putting in a personal request to see the villain in the sequel. “And Tarantula, I remember he was a big one when I was a kid….I always wanted to kick people with, you know, spiked boots.”

After Tarantula, Lowenthal stopped name-dropping villains, but he did note that, obviously, there’s such a deep well full of so many choices. And hopefully Screwball isn’t one of them (Lowenthal didn’t say this, but we’re all thinking it).

Anyway, it will probably be awhile before we hear anything about a Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel, let alone know all the villains that will be in the game. However, the creative director did seemingly tease recently that development on a sequel had begun, so hopefully the wait won’t be too long.