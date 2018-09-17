‘Spider-Cop’ Almost Wasn’t In Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man is undoubtedly one of the best games this year, brimming with memorable moments and a ton of fan-favorite content. And despite this, a slither of the game stands out more than almost everything else: Spider-Cop.

Nothing more than some comedic relief and minor character building, Spider-Cop scenes were probably viewed as an inconsequential implementation, but have turned out to be a fan-favorite part of the PlayStation 4 exclusive, a part that was almost never in the game.

Speaking to Kinda Funny Games, Creative Director Bryan Intihar revealed that Spider-Cop was born out of Insomniac Games trying to make a certain section of the game “fell less tutorial-y.” However, at first, he wasn’t convinced it should be in the game.

Intihar continues saying that when a writer on the team originally sent him the idea, he didn’t really think it would fit, noting that it may not work and be, as he puts it, “too much.”

However, despite his trepidations, Intihar gave the greenlight to try it out. And from there, the whole studio apparently fell in love with it, and it was added to the game to as a “fun and memorable moment.” And thank God it was.

While Spider-Cop ultimately made it into the game, there’s some alternate universe where it doesn’t, and that’s a universe I would never want to live in. Despite being inconsequential, Spider-Cop is one of my favorite parts about Marvel’s Spider-Man, not only because it’s memorable and hilarious, but because it added another layer to Yuri and Spidey’s relationship that I think was needed, because that relationship felt a bit shallow and stale at times.

