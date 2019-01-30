‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Underwater Glitch Makes For Stunning PS4 Photos

With Marvel’s Spider-Man’s latest update adding two more suits to the massively impressive list of options available for PlayStation 4 players, many might be ready to make good use of that incredible Photo Mode for those perfect shots. Might we suggest doing what this player did and utilize a nifty underwater glitch?

At first shot, it might look like a simple picture but the details are where it truly shines. This is a video game. This is not a cutscene, this is a playable part of an actual video game. Plus, seeing the detailing of the clouds beneath the water’s edge? It’s straight up beautiful!

Photo modes in games has become increasingly popular through the years, and rightfully so! As graphic technology continues to climb and more and more stunningly breath taking single-player games are making their way onto the market, it’s no wonder that players would want to capture the beauty they experience. It’s just another way that games can be appreciated and another way players can immerse themselves in their environment.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4, including the two new Fantastic Four suits that you can learn about right here. Personally, my favorite is the added Bombastic Bag-Man but that’s just me. There are definitely some amazing nods to the Spidey franchise with the suit inclusions made by Insomniac Games. It’s just one item in a long list that shows the studio’s passion for a widely beloved franchise!

Excited about the two new suits that joined the game’s collection? What other looks would you like to see making into the PlayStation 4 exclusive? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and let us know what you think about Marvel’s Spider-Man so far! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!