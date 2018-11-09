‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Update Adds New Photo Modes, Customization Options, and More

Now that we have our date for when the second DLC arrives for the PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man, the team over at Insomniac Games is making tweaks to the title as it is in order to prepare. From stabilizing the game in prep for new content, to adding additional photo modes and means of HUD customization, here’s what comes with the latest patch for the PS4 adventure.

New Features

Videos by ComicBook.com

Added support for “The City That Never Sleeps – Turf Wars” story pack.

Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.

Added colored speaker’s names to subtitles.

Added options to hide the Mini-Map and Control Hints on the HUD.

There were also a few notable bug fixes as well that could be seen as harmful to the immersion of the first DLC that dropped, The Heist. From time-of-day settings, to dialogue issues, here’s what’s been fixed with the latest patch:

Bug Fixes

Addressed an issue where the time of day would not set properly in The Heist DLC, causing loading screens to appear over cinematics.

Addressed an issue where Miles’ Dialogue may be delayed in The Heist DLC.

Addressed an Issue where after quitting a Screwball Challenge, players would have certain gadgets removed permanently.

Addressed various additional issues.

Though we don’t know exactly what the “various additional issues” are, the amount of negative reports for the game has been slim, so it’s unlikely that it’s anything “game breaking.”

For more about the upcoming Turf Wars DLC, you can check out our previous coverage here. This will be the second out of three total content drops planned for The City That Never Sleeps expansion, with the first one featuring Black Cat in The Heist. Each story pack will add an entirely new adventure for Spider-Man and his friends, while also bringing new dangers and challenges to overcome.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4, with the Turf Wars DLC arriving on November 20th. Excited for what’s next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and let us know what you think about Marvel’s Spider-Man so far!