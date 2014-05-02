Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Adds The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered now has a mod that adds the suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 into the game. Although The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was subject to a lot of criticisms when it came out in 2014 – namely revolving around how overstuffed it was and how focused it was in trying to plant seeds for sequels – the suit featured in the film garnered praise. At the time, fans fell in love with it due to its wide white eyes that offered a friendlier look than previous iterations. Similarly, the suit would wrinkle and move around while Spidey flew through the air, giving it a realistic feel. The suit made its cinematic return in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Andrew Garfield reprised his role as the titular character in the third act of the film.

Now, the suit is in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered courtesy of a mod created by TangoTeds. Since Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 in 2018, the developer has been adding suits from the films into the game. At launch, a number of suits from the Tom Holland-led films were available and more would be added with the releases of Far From Home and No Way Home in the following years. Insomniac even went the extra mile and added Tobey Maguire's suit and Andrew Garfield's suit from his first outing as the webhead. Many were disappointed that the suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 never got added to the game, but now, it has been made possible thanks to mods. You can click here to download it from NexusMods and see a video of it in action courtesy of jedijosh920.

Fans have gotten pretty creative with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mods. On day one, a black symbiote variant of the Advanced Suit was modded into the game. Shortly after that, someone added in Stan Lee as a playable character. Perhaps the weirdest of them all, a fan also made Uncle Ben's gravestone a skin as well. Needless to say, the modding community is pretty impressive for this game.

Have you messed around with any mods for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.



