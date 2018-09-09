Marvel’s Spider-Man Phone Calls Change Depending On If You’re Swinging Or Not

Everybody knows it’s the finer details that can take anything from great to amazing, and PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man is loaded with small details that go a long way.

One of these details, is the game’s phone calls, which depending on what you’re doing, change ever so slightly to reflect what you’re doing.

For example, Spidey answering the phone with a “what’s up?” while swinging in the air will sound strained, more like, you know, he’s flying through the air. Meanwhile, while on the ground, Peter Parker will sound more calm, like, you know, he isn’t flying through the air over busy Manhattan traffic. You can check out the differences, for yourself, here via Polygon.

As Polygon points out, while the game goes the extra mile to change the audio track depending on what Spidey is doing, it doesn’t go as far as change the response of the NPC on the other line. For example, nobody ever wonders why Peter Parker sounds like he’s about to crash into a skyscraper. But I guess, they are all used to it by now.

For the purpose of immersion, this is quite a nice touch. It would be pretty lame if voice actor Yuri Lowenthal delivered a calm and collected greeting if he was in the middle of trying to not fall to his death. Likewise, if he sounded gassed and strained while perched on a building, that would also sound odd.

Usually games don’t go the extra mile like this, but for Marvel’s Spider-Man, developer Insomniac Games has seemingly gone an extra two miles every chance it got.

