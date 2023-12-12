Marvel's Wolverine Leaks Possible Following Insomniac Games Cyber Attack

Leaks tied to Marvel's Wolverine, the upcoming game for PlayStation 5, are in danger of appearing online in the coming days following a cyber attack that has impacted developer Insomniac Games. In the wake of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releasing back in October, PlayStation fans have been eager to see more of Wolverine, which is the next major project from Insomniac. Outside of its initial teaser trailer that was unveiled back in 2021, Marvel's Wolverine hasn't been shown off in any capacity over the past two years. Now, Insomniac and PlayStation are being held at ransom by an entity that has claimed to have hacked the developer and is now threatening to leak vital information tied to Wolverine.

Originally reported by Cyber Daily, a ransomware group known as Rhysida has claimed to have successfully hacked Insomniac Games and has received details not only tied to Marvel's Wolverine, but also various employees at the company. To verify this hack, Rhysida has already posted a handful of screenshots that seem to stem from the Wolverine video game. Rhysida has threatened to publish all of the materials that it has gained as part of this hack seven days from now and is also hosting an auction for the materials that begins at the equivalent of $2M in Bitcoin.

"We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack," a representative from PlayStation said in the wake of this report in a statement given to VGC. "We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted."

Obviously, this situation is a terrible one for those at Insomniac and PlayStation, assuming that what Rhysida has claimed is true. Cyber attacks that result in major leaks tied to various video games have become more common over the past few years, with 2022's substantial leak associated with Grand Theft Auto VI being the most notable example. For now, it remains to be seen what happens with this ordeal involving Insomniac, but we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com as more information comes about.