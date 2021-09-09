Marvel Fans Are Blown Away by Wolverine Video Game Announcement

The world of Marvel Comics has served as inspiration for a number of memorable video games, with players able to embody heroes and villains from across that comic book world. On Thursday, we got the first announcement of the newest title to fall under that umbrella — and it’s definitely one that took Marvel fans by surprise. During Thursday’s Playstation showcase, it was revealed that Insomniac Games is working on Marvel’s Wolverine, a new video game exclusively for the PlayStation 5. While a release date for the game is currently unknown, the announcement came with an epic, Easter egg-filled cinematic teaser, which shows Logan brawling at a bar.

The energy of the Marvel’s Wolverine teaser — and the mere confirmation that we’re getting a new Wolverine game — has undeniably hyped up Marvel fans. Many took to social media in the time since the trailer was announced, voicing their excitement over the announcement. Here are just a few of those reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

