Mass Effect 3 Multiplayer Could Come to Legendary Edition

✖

Mass Effect Legendary Edition finally released across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms today, and for the most part, it assembles everything that BioWare created for the original three games in the series. Perhaps the most notable thing left out of this collection is that of the multiplayer mode that was found within Mass Effect 3. And while BioWare currently hasn't announced any plans to add that feature down the road, the studio certainly sounds open to the idea.

In a new interview with Cnet, BioWare director Mac Walters left said that there's certainly the possibility that the multiplayer from Mass Effect 3 could end up appearing in Mass Effect Legendary Edition down the road. However, the success of the remastered collection in its current form will likely decide whether or not multiplayer is added in the future. "I would never say no to that -- we want to see what kind of reception the Legendary Edition gets and what the demand for the multiplayer is," Walters said. "And then we'll ask ourselves if we have the resources and time to bring it up to the quality level we and fans want."

If BioWare did decide to resurrect the multiplayer component of Mass Effect 3, it would surely please many fans around the globe. Although the final entry in the trilogy was divisive for some reason, multiplayer was not typically one such reason. Whether or not the servers would once again populate to a high degree given how many other multiplayer titles are available to play nowadays is something that BioWare would surely have to take into account before making a development decision like this.

Still, it's good to see that BioWare isn't outright shooting down this idea at this point in time. Even though Mass Effect Legendary Edition didn't launch with this aspect, it's worth crossing your fingers and making your voice heard if you're someone who wants to see it come back.

As mentioned, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available to pick up right now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also playable via forward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Stay tuned as we move forward as we should have our own review of Legendary Edition to share with you soon.