New ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Tempest Collectible Revealed for N7 Day

It’s November 7th, Mass Effect fans, which means it’s time for another N7 day for lovers of the iconic Action-RPG franchise from BioWare. Whether you found yourself in Commander Shepard, or transformed into Pathfinder Ryder, this is a day to celebrate the stories that mattered the most. That’s why Dark Horse Direct has announced that they are expanding their Mass Effect collectible line even further with a brand new Tempest model from Andromeda available now to pre-order.

The company told us exclusively, “In honor of the 11th annual N7 Day, Dark Horse Direct and BioWare are pleased to reveal the Mass Efffect: Andromeda Tempest Ship 18′ Replica!” They added, “Survey the terrain of your residence or workplace with this full realized replica proudly displayed on your gaming console table, bookshelf, or desk.”

There are only 500 of them made, so for those fans in the latest in the Mass Effect series – get yours while you can!

It may not be the Quarian Ark, but it is an incredible collectible item. This is the ship that traversed galaxies, offering hope away from the Reaper threat hundreds of years into the future. The Andromeda Tempest replica is made out of a sturdy polyresin, making it the latest in the highly stylized Mass Effect line from the company. It also comes with an ND1 Nomad all-terrain vehicle!

While the Nomad didn’t have guns like the original Mako (Mako for life!), it was the most capable vehicle for even the most dangerous of planets. Ready to get yours? The Mass Effect: Andromeda Tempest Ship retails for $249.99 and is available to pre-order right here! Even better? If you pre-order on N7 day, shipping is free!

Pre-orders are expected to ship out in Summer of 2019, though a specific date is not available at this time.

