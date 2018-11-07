Celebrate ‘Mass Effect’ N7 Day In Style With New Jinx Line

BioWare shut down their clothing and collectibles line earlier this year through ThinkGeek, but the team was adamant when they said it wasn’t a sign that the series was over, they were just switching warehouses. Now it looks like the Mass Effect line is slowly starting to trickle back in, this time through the clothing company Jinx.

The “Shepard-Approved” apparel line was revealed in BioWare’s latest blog post alongside a chance to win a hoodie to celebrate the debut. For the giveaway, you’re going to want to keep those peepers tuned into the BioWare Facebook and Twitter pages, or you can just buy some new digs yourself right here.

RT for a chance to win a Shepard-approved #N7Day prize pack from @JINX pic.twitter.com/AAZkjYFXB8 — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2018

The new line includes a Deluxe N7 Zip-Up Hoodie, an N7 Logo Premium Tee, an N7 Logo Women’s Tee, an N7 Logo Windbreaker, and an N7 Vinyl Decal. No word yet on if the line intends to expand, but given how extensive the ThinkGeek collection was, it’s only a matter of time before even more additions are revealed.

The Jinx debut comes hot on the heels of the new Tempest collectible statue revealed earlier today from the Mass Effect Andromeda series. The company told us exclusively, “In honor of the 11th annual N7 Day, Dark Horse Direct and BioWare are pleased to reveal the Mass Efffect: Andromeda Tempest Ship 18′ Replica!” They added, “Survey the terrain of your residence or workplace with this full realized replica proudly displayed on your gaming console table, bookshelf, or desk.”

It may not be the Quarian Ark, but it is an incredible collectible item. This is the ship that traversed galaxies, offering hope away from the Reaper threat hundreds of years into the future. The Andromeda Tempest replica is made out of a sturdy polyresin, making it the latest in the highly stylized Mass Effect line from the company. It also comes with an ND1 Nomad all-terrain vehicle!

While the Nomad didn’t have guns like the original Mako (Mako for life!), it was the most capable vehicle for even the most dangerous of planets. Ready to get yours? The Mass Effect: Andromeda Tempest Ship retails for $249.99 and is available to pre-order right here! Even better? If you pre-order on N7 day, shipping is free!